Russia asks Swedish diplomat to leave country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia has asked a Swedish diplomat in Moscow to leave the country after Stockholm rejected two Russian applications for diplomatic visas, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Friday. A press officer at the ministry, declining to provide further details, said that Sweden regretted Russia’s decision.
MOSCOW: Russia has asked a Swedish diplomat in Moscow to leave the country after Stockholm rejected two Russian applications for diplomatic visas, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Friday. A press officer at the ministry, declining to provide further details, said that Sweden regretted Russia’s decision.