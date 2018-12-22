close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
REUTERS
December 22, 2018

Russia asks Swedish diplomat to leave country

World

REUTERS
December 22, 2018

MOSCOW: Russia has asked a Swedish diplomat in Moscow to leave the country after Stockholm rejected two Russian applications for diplomatic visas, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Friday. A press officer at the ministry, declining to provide further details, said that Sweden regretted Russia's decision.

