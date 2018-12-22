Corruption root cause of all evils: NAB chief

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB Lahore.

DG NAB (Lahore) and directors of all wings of NAB Lahore briefed worthy NAB chairman about ongoing cases. NAB chairman said that corruption is root cause of all the evils. NAB is determined to nab corrupt elements with iron hands with absolute professionalism and transparently as per law.

He said that NAB’s top most priority is logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar cases by strictly following the Zero Tolerance Policy across the board as per law.The NAB chairman said that NAB has chalked out proactive and effective Anti-Corruption Strategy in order to make Pakistan corruption free.

He said that NAB’s operational methodology has set three stages for proceeding of cases complaint verification, inquiry and investigation. He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2017 to 2018.

The comparative figures are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. The PILDAT in its report supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against other government officials.

The report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 116. He said Pakistan has role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption and made first Chairman of SAARC countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.

The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan according to Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 102 to 99 which is great achievement for Pakistan.

He said that NAB through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated.

He said that an effective accountability mechanism is quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth.

Since its inception, NAB had adopted the Enforcement based approach in its fight against corruption. Beside Enforcement, special focus is therefore being given to awareness and prevention activities to educate the people at large about ill effects of corruption.

He said that youth is future of Pakistan. NAB has laid special emphases on youth. He said that the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB have started yielding excellent results which will continue in future.