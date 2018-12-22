close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

SNGPL hold Army in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shocked former champions Army with a 1-1 draw here at the KPT Stadium on Friday.SNGPL took lead in the 28th minute through a clinical strike from Umar Farooq. Nisar Ahmed, however, brought an equaliser for Army in the 61st minute.The single point helped Army stretch their points to 37 from 21 matches.SNGPL moved to 14 points from 20 encounters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports