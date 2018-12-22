SNGPL hold Army in PPFL

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shocked former champions Army with a 1-1 draw here at the KPT Stadium on Friday.SNGPL took lead in the 28th minute through a clinical strike from Umar Farooq. Nisar Ahmed, however, brought an equaliser for Army in the 61st minute.The single point helped Army stretch their points to 37 from 21 matches.SNGPL moved to 14 points from 20 encounters.