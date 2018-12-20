5 shortlisted for LRH medical director

PESHAWAR: Though the Board of Governors of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has not yet made any appointment, there are reports that five candidates have been shortlisted for the post of medical director of the hospital. After resignation of Prof Mukhtiar Zaman Afridi, the BoG could not appoint a full-time medical director. It assigned the task to a faculty member on acting charge basis for more than a year.The post was recently advertised and reportedly 26 people applied for it. A source in the LRH administration claimed that none of them fulfilled the criteria for the job, but five people were shortlisted by the nomination committee. Three of them were identified as Prof Taj Ali, a pathologist, Prof Mukhtiar Azami and Assistant Professor Dr Suleman Khan, a rheumatologist. As per regulations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015, a professor with three years of experience as head of the department or having served as chairman of the department would be eligible for the position.