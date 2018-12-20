South Africa issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe

JOHANNESBURG: South African police said Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Grace Mugabe, wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, after she allegedly assaulted a model in Johannesburg in 2017.

The 53-year-old reportedly attacked Gabrielle Engels using an electrical extension cord at an upmarket hotel in the business district of Sandton where the Mugabes' two sons were staying.

"The police investigated and we made an application to the courts and the courts granted a warrant for the arrest," police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo told AFP. The Randburg Magistrates Court in Gauteng province issued the warrant of arrest on December 13, charging Mugabe with "assault causing grievous bodily harm". "We are following the Interpol (International Criminal Police) processes, so we are applying for assistance to secure her arrest," Naidoo added.

Engels, now 21, suffered cuts to her forehead and the back of her head. At the time, the government granted Mugabe diplomatic immunity, allowing her to leave South Africa. A court scrapped the immunity in July, labelling the decision by the foreign ministry as "inconsistent with the constitution". Lobby group AfriForum, which has been pursuing the case on Engel's behalf, welcomed the arrest warrant. "AfriForum first had to approach the court to have Mugabe's diplomatic immunity set aside, which paved the way for the police to investigate and it has now reached a point where an arrest can be made," AfriForum director Kallie Kriel said. Robert Mugabe, 94, was ousted as president in November 2017 after a brief military takeover when generals stepped in to ensure that his wife was not in line to succeed him.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his former deputy, recently revealed Mugabe had been in Singapore for medical care and was now unable to walk because of ill health and old age.