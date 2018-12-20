close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

Ajoka lauds govt’s decision on Basant

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre has welcomed the Punjab government's announcement about lifting ban on Basant Festival.

Executie Director Shahid Nadeem and writer of acclaimed play "Here Comes Basant Again" said, "Pakistan's most popular festival was banned ten years ago for baseless, blaming the kite flying instead of cracking down on the chemical string makers and safe-guarding people during the festival days.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed astonishment over Punjab government’s decision of lifting ban on kite flying and Basant celebration, fearing it would open floodgates of lawlessness and deaths of innocent citizens.

