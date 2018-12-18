PKF plans to host int’l kabaddi next month

LAHORE: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) plans to hold International Gold Cup Kabaddi tournament at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad from January 3 to 7.An official of the federation revealed that a total 15 teams from across the country would participate in the tournament.

Kabaddi teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Wapda, Army, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Police, Pakistan Railways, POF Wah, Islamabad, Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan will take part in the tournament whereas Iranian and Indian Kabaddi teams were also invited to this event.

Iran has confirmed its participation while invitation has also been extended to India but its participation depends on government’s approval. All arrangements have been completed to hold the tournament in a befitting manner, he added.