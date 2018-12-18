Air strikes kill 62 Shabaab militants in Somalia

WASHINGTON: The US military said Monday it has killed 62 militants from the jihadist al-Shabab movement in six air strikes in Somalia. Four strikes on Saturday killed 34 militants and another two on Sunday killed 28, the US Africa Command said in a statement. The air attacks, in a coastal region south of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, were the deadliest in the country since November last year when the US said it had killed 100 militants. All six airstrikes were "conducted to prevent al-Shabab from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire, and recruit for future attacks," the statement said.