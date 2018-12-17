close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 17, 2018

Mali to send reinforcements to Timbuktu

National

AFP
December 17, 2018

BAMAKO: Mali on Sunday announced it will be sending reinforcements to the northern city of Timbuktu amid growing concerns about security in the region.

Another 350 police officers, paramilitary gendarmes and soldiers will be deployed, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga told reporters in Bamako Saturday on his return from a visit to the area.

While he did not specify when they would arrive, his office said they would be deployed at the beginning of 2019.

Maiga said the government would also set up a new border guard service and increase logistical support for the security forces. During his visit north, local people told him of robberies and the theft of vehicles which had made the region less secure.

"They are bandits, allied to terrorists who commit these robberies," Maiga told them.

"Everyone must decide which camp they are in and help the security forces," he added. France helped Malian forces stave off a insurgency that took control of large parts of the troubled north in 2012

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan