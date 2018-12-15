Islamabad record first win of T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Imad Wasim (64 runs & 2-25) put Islamabad on the points table in the National T20 Cup with easy 24-run win against Lahore Blues at the Multan Stadium Friday.

Islamabad, who lost their opening two matches, achieved their first win of the tournament.

Imad smashed five fours and two sixes during his 42-ball knock to see Islamabad hitting up 159-7 in 20 overs. Ali Sarfraz (45) also played well for Islamabad. Aizaz Cheema (2-24) was outstanding with the ball for Lahore Blues.

Lahore Blues in response were restricted to 135 all out with talented Rizwan Hussain (72) turning out to be the only notable run-getter. He smashed five sixes and four boundaries during his 54-ball knock.

Scores in brief: Islamabad 159-7 in 20 overs (Imad Wasim 64, Ali Sarfraz 45; Aizaz Cheema 2-24, Qaiser Ashraf 2-30). Lahore Blues 135 all out in 18.5 overs (Rizwan Hussain 72, Saad Nasim 18; Umar Gul 3-22, Sohail Khan 2-18, Imad Wasim 2-25). Result: Islamabad won by 24 runs. Man of the Match: Imad Wasim.

Rawalpindi beat Lahore Whites by six wickets: Lahore Whites 105-8 in 15 overs (Salman Butt 25, Wahab Riaz 23 not out, Ali Khan 20; Zahid Mansoor 2-11, Khalid Usman 2-22). Rawalpindi 106-4 in 14.4 overs (Hamad Azam 30 not out, Umar Amin 28 not out, Nasir Nawaz 22; Bilal Asif 2-17).