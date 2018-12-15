close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

JI for unity among Muslims

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Muslim Ummah should forge unity in their ranks to foil the designs of anti-Islam forces which are out to malign the Muslims by levelling unfounded allegations against them. He was addressing the Hurmat-e-Rasool (PBUH) conference at Zila Council Chowk here on Friday. He said that the Almighty Allah created this universe and sent His prophets to guide the people, who were the worshipers of idols. He said in Arab countries, the men were marrying 12 girls and their wives were also worshiping the idols. In case a girl was born in their family, they buried her alive. “Our last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) brought a great revolution and taught the people to stop worshiping idols. It was due to his teachings, scores of misled persons embraced Islam,” he added.

