Al-Azizia reference: Trial court should give verdict on merit, says Kh Haris

ISLAMABAD: Counsel for Nawaz Sharif Khawaja Haris in Accountability Court during hearing of Al-Azizia reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif maintained that the Supreme Court (SC) observation in the instant case would not affect as the trial court should give verdict on merit.

He said that the National accountability Court (NAB) filed the cases based on the perception that the whole money had been circulating within the family. He further said that the Hill Metal and Al-Azizia were established within the difference of one month.

Meanehile, former PM Nawaz Sharif on Friday presented new documents pertaining to London properties of his son Hassan Nawaz before the Accountability Court.

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik on Friday resumed hearing into Al-Azizia reference against former PM Nawaz Sharif.

During hearing, Nawaz’ counsel Khawaja Haris submitted documents for three companies in Britain. Telling the reason of delay, Khawaja Haris said that they had requested the British Land Registry for the documents. “The papers for three more properties have yet to be sent by the Land Registry,” he added. “The documents reveal that sale and purchase of the property was only business Hasan Nawaz did”, claimed Khawaja Haris. Moreover, Khawaja demanded the court returning the documents after inspection for attestation. “We’ll submit the documents in the court once they are all authorized,” he said.

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik after viewing the documents thoroughly returned them to defendants. The Accountability Court adjourned hearing till December 17 (Monday).

Former PM Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris will continue arguments in Al-Azizia reference.