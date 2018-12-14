EU delegation welcomes open dialogue on status of INGOs

ISLAMABAD: The European Union delegation, the Heads of Mission of the European Union Member States represented in Pakistan, have welcomed the recent offer for an open dialogue on status of INGOs as proposed by the government of Pakistan, and hope that this dialogue will be initiated shortly.

“We fully respect the government’s right to maintain an INGO registration policy but we share a deep concern over the way in which it has been implemented, the potential for more INGOs to be closed without clear justification, the impact on Pakistan’s civil society, and the implications for Pakistan in achieving good governance and inclusive development”, the EU delegation said in a joint statement.

Those seeking a quick solution to this issue included Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the Heads of Mission of Australia, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland.

These world capitals reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan that they want to promote a vibrant civil society which is indispensable for good governance and inclusive development, at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“These are the issues that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government promotes “, was a friendly reminder.

The statement pointed out that it was in the interest of the population of Pakistan, not least its most vulnerable citizens, that a solution be found as soon as possible to avoid the closing down of further INGOs' activities.

“We have been engaging with the leadership of Pakistan to revisit the situation of those international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) whose registration was initially rejected by the previous administration”, they added.

The EU further commented that the deadline given by the government of Pakistan to the 18 reputable and well-known INGOs to wind up their operations expired, leaving them with no other option but to terminate their operations and to re-apply in 6 months' time.

This resulted reduction in financial support to Pakistani organisations as most INGOs work through local institutions to carry out their activities.

Of importance for the government should be the views of these countries which believe that the work of INGOs contributes in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals in Pakistan.

“We are of the view that the rejected INGOs have been positively contributing towards these goals in many areas. With their expertise, flexibility, and ability to operate under difficult circumstances, international and national NGOs have made invaluable contributions to Pakistan and are indispensable for our countries to continue our wide-ranging cooperation activities in partnership with the government of Pakistan”, they advised.