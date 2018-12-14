Plots may be sold only on registered documents: CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court remarked on Thursday that plots in housing societies could be sold out only on registered documents.

While hearing a case about Bahria Town and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) plots registration and transfer fee case here on Thursday, a three-member SC bench allowed the respondents to submit replies and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The bench was led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar with other two members Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The CJ, during proceedings, remarked that housing societies were not paying stamp duty and capital value tax (CVT). He remarked that he had advised Malik Riaz Hussain of Bahria Town to get relief by offering Sadaqah (voluntary charity). He remarked that a person would be the most miserable person would not buy comforts for himself despite having (huge) wealth.