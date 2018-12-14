close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Five illegally-installed transformers seized

National

NAWABSHAH: The Hesco Nawabshah during action against the power thieves has disconnected power supply of 25 villages in Marri Jalban, besides seizing illegally installed transformers on Thursday.

The Executive Engineer Hesco, Insaf Ali Brohi told The News the raiding team faced strong resistance from the villagers when they tried to remove five illegally installed transformers hidden under ground by the power thieves in Marri Jalban. He said they removed over 800 kundas and 500 illegal connections from Sakrand. Brohi said HESCO would continue indiscriminate action against the power thieves.

