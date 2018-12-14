Palestinian kills two Israelis

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian shot dead two Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said, after security forces killed two Palestinian murder suspects, stoking fears of wider violence.

The army said the shooting at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement also wounded at least two other people, although a spokesperson was unable to confirm reports the assailant targeted Israeli soldiers.

"We are searching for the terrorist. We will find him," the military said on Twitter. The Israeli army said it responded by encircling the West Bank city of Ramallah and sending in reinforcements.

In a separate attack, an assailant stabbed two Israeli border police in Occupied-al-Qud’s Old City early on Thursday before being shot dead, in the most turbulent 24 hours in the West Bank and Occupied al-Qud in months.

The West Bank shooting came only hours after Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the West Bank following attacks that claimed the lives of three Israelis, including a baby. One of the two Palestinians was Salah Barghouti, a 29-year-old accused of shooting at Israelis on Sunday, also at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement. That attack wounded seven people, including a woman who was seven months pregnant.