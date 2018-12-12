Woman burnt to death in Pabbi

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly burnt his wife to death in Pabbi area of the district on Tuesday.

One Fazal Malik, father of the deceased woman and resident of Mardan district, reported to Pabbi Police Station that three years ago his daughter Khadija had contracted second marriage with one Tauheed.

Fazal Malik informed police that his daughter was running a beauty parlour but her husband was unemployed.

He added that his daughter Khadija had always asked her husband to search for a work but instead he beat her up and used to snatch away her earnings.

He added that his son-in-law Tauheed with the support of his mother Jameela and father Naseeb Gul poured petrol on his daughter Khadia and burnt her to death.