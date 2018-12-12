close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Woman burnt to death in Pabbi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly burnt his wife to death in Pabbi area of the district on Tuesday.

One Fazal Malik, father of the deceased woman and resident of Mardan district, reported to Pabbi Police Station that three years ago his daughter Khadija had contracted second marriage with one Tauheed.

Fazal Malik informed police that his daughter was running a beauty parlour but her husband was unemployed.

He added that his daughter Khadija had always asked her husband to search for a work but instead he beat her up and used to snatch away her earnings.

He added that his son-in-law Tauheed with the support of his mother Jameela and father Naseeb Gul poured petrol on his daughter Khadia and burnt her to death.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan