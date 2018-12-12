PFF elections today

ISLAMABAD: Anwarul Haq Qureshi and Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah are pitted against each other for the post of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president in the elections to be held at the Supreme Court Building today (Wednesday).

The elections will be held under the supervision of Supreme Court Director General (Human Rights) Aamir Saleem Rana. Women congress will also be elected prior to the presidential elections.

For the posts of three PFF vice presidents, four candidates are in the run. These include Malik Mohammad Aamir Dogar, Mohammad Jan Marri, Sardar Naveed and Syed Zahir Ali Shah.Besides that, election to the office of the executive committee would also be held.