Four bike lifters arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad Ramana Police has arrested four motorbike thieves and recovered sixteen motorbikes from their possession, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed asked all police officers to start crackdown against criminals involved in auto-theft cases and ensure recovery from them.

On his orders, SP (Sadar) Zone Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a police team headed by DSP Abdul Razzaq comprising of SHO (Ramna) Jamshed Khan, ASI Zameer Ul Hassan and Constable Irfan Ahmad which successfully busted a four-member gang of bike lifters. Police team recovered 16 stolen bikes from them and hopeful for more recovery.