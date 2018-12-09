PAF rout Chaman’s Afghan FC 3-0

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) whipped Chaman’s Afghan FC 3-0 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Saturday. Discarded international Mohammad Mujahid emerged as the hero for the winners as he hit a treble, scoring goals in the 18th, 78th and 86th minute. The win took PAF to 33 points, just two points behind the leaders Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). The loss left Afghan FC at 15 points from 17 outings. Meanwhile in the other game at the same venue former four-time winners Wapda defeated Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 2-0n with M Bilal (45th minute) and Zubair Qadeer (80th minute) landing goals for the winners. Wapda moved to 32 points from 17 games and are the third place. KPT are reeling at 13 points after 16 outings. Here at the KPT Stadium National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) held former two-time champions Army to a 1-1 draw to stretch their points to 24 from 17 games. Sher Ali provided a much-needed lead to NBP in the 67th minute. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman brought in equaliser in the stoppage time from the spot. Army took their points to 29 from 17 matches. “I am really disappointed with the way we lost a few open net chances,” NBP coach Nasir Ismail told The News. However he hoped that his team would pull off a few more wins to finish decently in the season. “We still have chance and can move up,” the coach said. In the other show at the same venue Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) edged past Chaman’s Muslim FC 2-0 to stretch their points to 29 from 17 matches. M Lal and Bilawal hit goals for the winners in the final few minutes. The loss left Muslim FC reeling at 15 points after 17 appearances. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has released further schedule of the marathon. It was expected that the league would end on December 8 due to the prevailing situation of football which is expected to face international sanctions in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to hold the elections of the federation in a month time. The Returning Officer appointed for the purpose has already announced the PFF elections on December 12 in Islamabad.

