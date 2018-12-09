‘Romeo weds Heer’ mega episode on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The Geo TV is airing the mega episode of blockbuster drama ‘Romeo weds Heer’ today (Sunday) from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The play has set new benchmarks in the Pakistani drama industry and has shattered several records achieving the highest ever ratings for each episode. The producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have caste the favourite couple Feroz Khan and Sana Javed in the 7th Sky Entertainment’s mega project, Romeo weds Heer. They had also produced the blockbuster play serial Khani which had the same caste for the top roles.

Directed by renowned director Anjum Shehzad, known for his commendable work in Khaani and written by legendary playwright Muhammad Younis Butt who had penned the famous satirical show Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain, Romeo weds Heer is a romantic comedy.

The 7th Sky Entertainment presents Feroz Khan and Sana Javed in entirely new roles. The marriage in our society is not just between two individuals but between two families and when the families are poles apart it brings sensational twist and turns in Romeo and Heer’s life.