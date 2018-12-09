Nissan to recall 150,000 cars

Tokyo: Nissan has announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"Nissan has recently found several non-conformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding it would "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.It confirmed that improper tests were carried out on brakes, speedometers and other systems before shipment at its domestic assembly plant.

The recall will cover 10 models including Note and Leaf electric vehicles as well as March and Cube compact cars produced between November 2017 and October this year. Nissan plans to notify authorities of the recall on Thursday, it added.