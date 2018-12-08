Telenor launches 4.5G

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan launched cutting-edge 4.5 generation technology, becoming the country’s first telecom operator to introduce advanced long-term evolution.

“Today, over 80 percent of Telenor Pakistan’s network supports 3G/4G services and the launch of 4.5G services is a milestone towards bringing the latest technology to Pakistan,” a statement said on Thursday.

Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Telenor Group, during his visit, inaugurated 4.5G by placing the first call over the advanced long-term evolution network.

Telenor Pakistan’s current 4G subscribers with compatible handsets will be able to receive the faster speeds automatically. The 4.5G features have already been activated across Telenor sites in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad.