close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Telenor launches 4.5G

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan launched cutting-edge 4.5 generation technology, becoming the country’s first telecom operator to introduce advanced long-term evolution.

“Today, over 80 percent of Telenor Pakistan’s network supports 3G/4G services and the launch of 4.5G services is a milestone towards bringing the latest technology to Pakistan,” a statement said on Thursday.

Sigve Brekke, chief executive officer of Telenor Group, during his visit, inaugurated 4.5G by placing the first call over the advanced long-term evolution network.

Telenor Pakistan’s current 4G subscribers with compatible handsets will be able to receive the faster speeds automatically. The 4.5G features have already been activated across Telenor sites in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business