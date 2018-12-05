Complaints against police harassment

NAWABSHAH: The DIG Benazirabad, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, addressing an open katchehry said the police is conducting even handed operations against criminals with the cooperation of citizens and the traders’ community. The DIG was addressing an open katchery at the office of SSP on Tuesday, which was largely attended by a cross section of the city comprising common man, civil society and the traders community.

The people submitted many complaints against the police for not attending to their grievances, corruption, not filing FIRs and delayed action. A trade community leadery, Abdul Qayyum Qureshi told the DIG that the police is registering false cases of drugs and illicit weapons against innocent people. The other members of the traders community also complained against the unfair manner of the anti encroachment campaign. Addressing the katchehry, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said departmental action would be taken against those police officials harassing the people. Later a police Darbar was held.