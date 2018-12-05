Former PPP minister Abul Haq passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Former Sindh Provincial Minister Abul Haq alias Dost Muhammad Bhurt passed away due to kidney failure in Karachi.The former minister of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption from 2008 to 2013 was admitted at a private hospital due to a long time kidney complication. His funeral prayers would be offered in his ancestral village Bhurti in Nausharoferoz.
