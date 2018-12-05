close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Former PPP minister Abul Haq passes away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

SUKKUR: Former Sindh Provincial Minister Abul Haq alias Dost Muhammad Bhurt passed away due to kidney failure in Karachi.The former minister of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption from 2008 to 2013 was admitted at a private hospital due to a long time kidney complication. His funeral prayers would be offered in his ancestral village Bhurti in Nausharoferoz.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan