Former PPP minister Abul Haq passes away

SUKKUR: Former Sindh Provincial Minister Abul Haq alias Dost Muhammad Bhurt passed away due to kidney failure in Karachi.The former minister of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption from 2008 to 2013 was admitted at a private hospital due to a long time kidney complication. His funeral prayers would be offered in his ancestral village Bhurti in Nausharoferoz.