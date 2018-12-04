PES wins support for medical education in diabetes

Islamabad: Biopharmaceutical company Lilly Pakistan Monday announced its partnership with the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) for postgraduate medical education in diabetes with participation in the 7th EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes) and GGSD (Gulf Group for the Study of Diabetes) postgraduate course in clinical diabetes.

Through this partnership, the annual EASD-GGSD postgraduate medical education programme initiated in 2012 will now host doctors working in diabetes in Pakistan. The new partnership was announced at the 16th Annual Conference of PES.

The medical education programme designed aims at advancing diabetes care and enabling the exchange of international expertise with local practitioners from across the region. The 2018 EASD-GGSD forum will include a three-day training programme covering Type 2 diabetes with special focus on lifestyle modifications, medical therapies, and the management of diabetes and its complications. The courses will also incorporate interactive lectures, case presentations and workshops.

“Diabetes is a complex disease for individuals, their caregivers and the healthcare system. Our partnerships with active professional associations for better medical education is reflects our commitment to bringing innovative solutions and therapies for diabetes management in Pakistan,” said Mahmood Hanif, general manager of Lilly Pakistan.

“We are pleased to partner with Lilly for fostering medical education in diabetes in Pakistan and to contribute to better diabetes care in the region. By this collaboration, we will be equipping our Post-Graduate trainees with the right knowledge and training them to manage diabetes according to latest standards. Only through continuous education can we expect to advance the fight against diabetes,” said Dr. Ali Jawa, Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist and President of the PES.