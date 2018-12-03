close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

Wapda retain National Women Karate title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

LAHORE: Wapda Sunday retained the National Women Karate Championship title at Sahiwal’s Sports Gymnasium Hall. Wapda defended the trophy winning seven gold and one silver medal with 175 points. Army secured second position with 90 points. Punjab and Balochistan shared third position with 55 points.

In this championship Nargis bagged three gold medals in the events of Team Kata, Team Kumite and above 68 KGs. Asad Ali Khan Baloch, City Mayor Sahiwal, was the chief guest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports