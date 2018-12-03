Wapda retain National Women Karate title

LAHORE: Wapda Sunday retained the National Women Karate Championship title at Sahiwal’s Sports Gymnasium Hall. Wapda defended the trophy winning seven gold and one silver medal with 175 points. Army secured second position with 90 points. Punjab and Balochistan shared third position with 55 points.

In this championship Nargis bagged three gold medals in the events of Team Kata, Team Kumite and above 68 KGs. Asad Ali Khan Baloch, City Mayor Sahiwal, was the chief guest.