Gawad, Yathreb win squash titles

KARACHI: Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt beat Diego Elias of Peru 11-4, 11-2, 11-8 in 38 minutes to win the men’s title of Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club, on Sunday.

In the final of Pakistan Open Women’s Squash Championship Yathreb Adel of Egypt beat compatriot Nadine Shahin 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 in (21 minutes).

Gawad received $8122, while Deigo Elias got $5130.

Yathreb Adel received $2707, while

Nadine Shahin was given $1710.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the finals.

Squash legends Jahangir Khan and Geoff Hunt, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, and Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi were also present at the ceremony.