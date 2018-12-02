tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PIMS ward for trans: A separate ward was opened for transgender individuals at the Pakistan Institute for Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday. Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday inaugurated the ward at PIMS. Federal Health Minister Amir Mehmood Kayani was also present on the occasion.
