Two held with fake visas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested two persons who were trying to reach South Africa via Dubai on fake South African visas. An FIA team offloaded Faizan and Aqsa Bibi from an airplane. During the interrogation, they told that they were going to South Africa via Dubai through agent namely Asad Shah, presently living in South Africa.
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested two persons who were trying to reach South Africa via Dubai on fake South African visas. An FIA team offloaded Faizan and Aqsa Bibi from an airplane. During the interrogation, they told that they were going to South Africa via Dubai through agent namely Asad Shah, presently living in South Africa.