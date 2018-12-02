close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Two held with fake visas

National

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested two persons who were trying to reach South Africa via Dubai on fake South African visas. An FIA team offloaded Faizan and Aqsa Bibi from an airplane. During the interrogation, they told that they were going to South Africa via Dubai through agent namely Asad Shah, presently living in South Africa.

