Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

No compensation

Newspost

December 1, 2018

The KMC authorities are actively carrying out the anti-encroachment to rid Karachi of illegal settlements. The authorities have even razed old shops that had been running their businesses for decades. Although it is a good step, the relevant authorities must provide compensation package to the people who have suffered a great loss. The government must provide alternative location to the evictees so that they can re-establish their businesses and get back to having a source of income.

Sheikh Abdul Basit

Karachi

