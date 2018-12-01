No compensation

The KMC authorities are actively carrying out the anti-encroachment to rid Karachi of illegal settlements. The authorities have even razed old shops that had been running their businesses for decades. Although it is a good step, the relevant authorities must provide compensation package to the people who have suffered a great loss. The government must provide alternative location to the evictees so that they can re-establish their businesses and get back to having a source of income.

Sheikh Abdul Basit

Karachi