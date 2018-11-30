Pak woman cricketer Bismah gets married

LAHORE: National women cricket team member Bismah Maroof has tied the knot on Wednesday night.Among those who attended the wedding ceremony included former Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir, fast bowlers Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig. As the reports emerged, her husband Abrar is an engineer by profession and Misbah’s first cousin. Her reception will be held in Faisalabad. Bismah is former captain of Pakistan national women’s cricket team. She was part of the Pakistan squad at the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Australia and she was selected to play in the 2010 Asian Games in China.