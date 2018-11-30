National Women Karate begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation is organising 12th National Women Karate Championship from November 30 (Friday) at Sports Gymnasium Hall in Sahiwal. Andleeb Sandhu, PKF General Secretary, informed that teams from all the affiliated units of the federation will be participating in the championships. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday when Rana Iqbal, CEO Neha Corporation, will be the chief guest.