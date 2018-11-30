Peshawar, Bahawalpur move up in Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Peshawar and Bahawalpur were the winner of the day in the 2nd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 being held at Peshawar. On Thursday two matches were decided In the first match, Peshawar beat Gujranwala by five wickets at Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Scores: Gujranwala 234/5 in 20 overs (M Akram 103, M Akbar 43*, Mohsin Khan took 2 wickets). Peshawar 235/5 (Mohsin Khan 97*, Haroon Khan 81, Qasim got 2 wickets). Mohsin Khan emerged Man of the Match.

In the second match Bahawalpur beat Islamabad by eight wickets. Scores: Islamabad 213/8 (Ayub Khan 113* Sajid Nawaz took 3/240. Bahawalpur 214/2 in 14.4 overs (M Rashid 118 *, Ijaz 37).