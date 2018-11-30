Iraq sentences former minister in absentia on graft charges

BAGHDAD: Iraq´s judiciary on Thursday sentenced a former trade minister and two other high-ranking officials in absentia to seven years in prison each on charges of corruption. Investigators at the Integrity Commission said the three officials were found guilty of graft charges linked to rice imports, embezzling up to $14.3 million of public funds. Its statement cited a decision issued by Baghdad´s Special Court for Crimes Against Integrity, saying the court “reached the sufficient threshold of proof, and sentenced each official to seven years in prison.” It also granted banks the authority to freeze their assets. It did not name those sentenced, but a source at the Commission told AFP they included former minister Malas Abdulkarim al-Kasnazani two senior trade ministry officials. Kasnazani briefly served as trade minister in the previous government of Iraqi premier Haider al-Abadi, but was sacked in December 2015 for failing to show up to work.