Schweinsteiger to stick with Fire through 2019

CHICAGO: Former Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger has inked a one-year extension that will keep him with the Chicago Fire through 2019, the Major League Soccer team said Wednesday.Terms of the deal were not announced but Schweinsteiger, who will be playing his third MLS season, earned $6.1 million in total compensation in 2018, according to figures from the MLS Players Association.“Let’s raise a trophy,” Schweinsteiger said in a statement issued by the club.“I believe in this club and I believe that we can be champions.”