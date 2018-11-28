close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Dacoits hit thrice in Okara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
OKARA: The Amir of Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) was deprived of cash outside his residence on Tuesday.

JAH Amir Muhammad Tahir was present outside his house at F-Block when two motorcyclist bandits came and snatched cash and his mobile phone from him. A-Division police have registered case.

Meanwhile, in Haveli Lakha thieves stole cell phones amounting Rs153,000 and cash from a shop. In Qasimkay village Mahar Parvez, Ali Ahmad and Abid Ali entered the shop of Mia Farzand Ali and took away 10 tola gold, and Rs 50,000. Police have registered cases.

LIQUOR RECOVERED: Police recovered 49 liquor bottles that were thrown away by two bootleggers.

In Haveli Lakha accused Muhammad Sabir and accused Imam Bukhsh were carrying 49 bottles of liquor and when they saw a police party they threw the bottles and escaped.

The police took the bottles in custody.

MINOR BOY ASSAULTED: A youth sexually assaulted a five-year-old boy in village Fareedkot, Depalpur, on Tuesday.

Arsalan was playing in the street when accused Buggha took him to a house and assaulted him. City Depalpur police have registered a case.

