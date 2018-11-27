close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Quaid-e-Azam’s guard passes away

Top Story

BAHAWALPUR: The guard of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah, passed away at Sadiqabad on Monday. Rahim Bukhsh, 93, had served as the Quaid’s guard for three years. His funeral prayer was offered at Sadiqabad which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Jamil, DPO, ASP, assistant commissioner along with the socio-political figures of the area. The district police special guards presented him the guard of honour. He was laid to rest in his native village Chak-124. Rahim Bakhsh had also served as a guard at the Governor House Lahore for many years.

