Bushra, Fouzia, Amina excel in Inter-Tehsil athletics

LAHORE: The Inter-Tehsil competitions of SBP Annual Sports Calendar continued on Monday in various cities of the province. District Narowal hosted Inter-Tehsil girls athletics event at Govt Ghulam Fatima Girls High School on Monday. 54 players of three tehsils Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition.

Bushra Razzaq won 100m and 400m races, Fouzia Anwer remained victorious in javelin throw and shot put contests while Amina Hafeez clinched the titles of relay race and long jump. Maria Basharat, Malika and Tehreem won the competitions of 200m, 800m and discuss throw events respectively. Vehari outplayed Burewala in Inter-Tehsil boys table tennis event. 10 players took part in this event. Jahanian also emerged winners in Inter-Tehsil cricket match against Khanewal.

Attock thrashed Hazru in Inter-Tehsil volleyball contest while Sohawa emerged winners against Jhelum in cricket match. Sialkot also won a 4-team Inter-Tehsil cricket clash comfortably. Chichawatni grabbed the Inter-Tehsil girls and boys badminton events on Monday. Sahiwal remained runners up in the competitions. DG Khan tehsil defeated Taunsa in the final match of Inter-Tehsil girls badminton event the other day. 15 players of three teams DG Khan, Taunsa and KotChhutta took part in tournament played at Sports Gymnasium DG Khan. Yazman won the Inter-Tehsil boys badminton contest in Bahawalpur district on Sunday. 30 players of six tehsils Bahawalpur City, Ahmedpur, Yazman, Bahawalpur Sadar, Khairpur and Hasilpur participated in the event organized at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.