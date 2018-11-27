Militants kill 15 at Sufi shrine in Somalia

MOGADISHU: At least 15 people were killed and ten others wounded in the central Somali town of Galkayo on Monday when Shabaab militants attacked a Sufi religious centre, officials said. The attack on the residential compound and shrine, home to a controversial Sufi cleric and his followers, took place early Monday while residents were still asleep. “The attackers used a vehicle loaded with explosives to make their way into the compound before shooting indiscriminately at people inside,” said Abdirahman Mohamed, a security officer, adding that 15 people had been killed and 10 wounded. “The targeted cleric was killed in the attack together with some of his followers,” Mohamed said.