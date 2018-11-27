Palestinian hits Israeli soldiers with car, shot dead

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man rammed his car into three Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Monday before being shot dead by another soldier, the army and Palestinian medics said.

The Palestinian was pronounced dead by medics at the site, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. The soldiers were lightly wounded and evacuated in stable conditions from the scene north of Hebron, according to the Israeli army. A Red Crescent spokesman told AFP that Israeli soldiers took the body of the Palestinian, whose name has yet to be released, from their ambulance to an Israeli army vehicle. According to the army, the wounded soldiers had been “performing engineering work on a route between Beit Ummar and Al Arroub” in the southern West Bank. A “soldier on patrol fired towards the terrorist and neutralised him,” the army said in a statement.

A wave of attacks against Israelis by lone-wolf Palestinian assailants erupted in 2015 — including stabbings and the use of cars to ram people - but such acts have since become sporadic.