close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 27, 2018

Convocation of MCS held

Islamabad

November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

Afshan S. Khan

Rawalpindi: The 25th convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) was held at Rawalpindi.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, graced the occasion as chief guest. Speaking at the occasion, he commended the standard of education at NUST and its coveted position amongst the world’s best universities. He applauded NUST graduates for playing their due

role in the national development.

He urged the young graduates to follow in the footsteps of their seniors by contributing services in their respective fields to the country’s progress and well-being.

Addressing the graduates, Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), rector NUST, felicitated the graduates and appreciated MCS, a pioneer institution of NUST, for producing graduates, who are culturally enlightened, academically competent with knowledge of latest trends and productive citizens of Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad