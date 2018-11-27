Convocation of MCS held

Afshan S. Khan

Rawalpindi: The 25th convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) was held at Rawalpindi.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, graced the occasion as chief guest. Speaking at the occasion, he commended the standard of education at NUST and its coveted position amongst the world’s best universities. He applauded NUST graduates for playing their due

role in the national development.

He urged the young graduates to follow in the footsteps of their seniors by contributing services in their respective fields to the country’s progress and well-being.

Addressing the graduates, Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), rector NUST, felicitated the graduates and appreciated MCS, a pioneer institution of NUST, for producing graduates, who are culturally enlightened, academically competent with knowledge of latest trends and productive citizens of Pakistan.