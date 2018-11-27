Mbappe hoping everything ‘clicks into place’ for PSG in UCL

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s teenage superstar Kylian Mbappe has told AFP that, for all the Qatar-owned club’s huge investments in recent years, they will need the breaks to fall their way if they are to finally fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League.

The French giants face Liverpool in a crunch group game at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, when a defeat could end their hopes of even reaching the knockout rounds, unthinkable for a club with their ambitions.

They may have won all 14 Ligue 1 games this season under new coach Thomas Tuchel — meaning a successful defence of the domestic title is inevitable — but PSG underperformed in a 3-2 defeat in Liverpool.

Two draws against Napoli followed, and now another defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side and a win for Napoli against Red Star Belgrade at the same time would send Paris packing.“We have struggled a bit so far, but we are still in the running and we have our fate in our own hands. I think that in order to win a competition you need things to click into place,” Mbappe said in an interview with AFP.

“There are games in which you think, at first sight, that nothing unusual is going to happen. And then there is maybe a little moment in the game — it can be a half, or a spell in which you are on top — and your team grows in confidence and things go in your favour, to take you far in a competition like this.”