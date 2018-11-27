PTI MNA intends to contest PFF president election

KARACHI: Malik Amir Dogar, a lawmaker belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on Monday announced that he would contest the election of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the post of president.

Dogar, an MNA from Multan, told media in Lahore that there was a need for a change in the PFF. Punjab Football Association’s (PFA) president Sardar Naveed Haider, who was present at the media briefing, told ‘The News’ that Dogar wanted to develop football in the country.

“Dogar said in the briefing that there is a need to focus on the grassroots level and to involve all the stakeholders for football development,” Naveed said.Dogar said that the associations would be funded substantially, as it was important for putting the sport on the path of development.

He said if he was elected, the PFF would give voting right to FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).He said that he would try his best to keep good relations with the world football governing body (FIFA), Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and member associations.

“We will launch academies and will send qualified coaches to various regions so that productive stuff could be prepared for national duty,” he said.Dogar’s announcement has made the pre-election environment interesting.

Naveed has played a key role in bringing Dogar to fight against the sitting chief Faisal Saleh Hayat.Naveed turned against Faisal after developing differences with him during the last few months.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Assocaition’s President Syed Zahir Shah is also keen to contest for the PFF presidency.The Supreme Court on November 14 announced that the PFF elections would be held within one month. The court has appointed senior advocate Shoaib Shaheen as the Returning Officer for the election.

The elections are expected to be held in between December 10 and 13.It is pertinent to mention here that Dogar became Punjab Football Association (PFA) council member from Multan in March 2015.

His status does not seem to make him eligible to contest election for the PFF presidency.The Article 38 (4) of the PFF Constitution says: “A candidate for the office of the President PFF shall have played an active role as member PFF Congress, Member PFF Executive Committee, PFF Elected Official, AFC, FIFA for at least 2 of the preceding 5 years before being proposed as a candidate (i.e. The candidate for President PFF shall have been the member PFF Congress, PFF Executive and PFF Elected Official, AFC, FIFA Official/Member Committee for at least 2 of the preceding last 5 years.”