Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

Nandipur project case adjourned without proceeding

Top Story

November 27, 2018
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Monday adjourned hearing on Dr Babar Awan’t appear before the court due to exemption from hearing. The NAB had already submitted its reply to the court regarding the matter. The trial court decided to hear the case after the completion of proceeding in graft references against Sharif family in accordance with a given deadline by the apex court in this connection. It may be mentioned that seven persons including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan were nominated as accused in the case. On August 8, this year, the apex court had ordered to reopen the Nandipur power project case.

