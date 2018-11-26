close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Five PhDs awarded

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

LAHORE: The Punjab University has awarded four PhDs to the scholars. Rubina Munir, daughter of Muhammad Munir, has been awarded a PhD in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Synthesis and Characterization of Benzopyridine Derivatives”, Warda Fatima, D/o Tanweer Azhar Quareshi, in microbiology and molecular genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Molecular Genetic Studies of Schizophrenia in Pakistani Families and Patients”, Rabia Faridi, D/o Nazar Ahmed Faridi, in molecular biology after approval of her thesis entitled “Molecular Characterization of Syndromic and Nonsyndromic Forms of Deafness Using Molecular Genetic Approaches ” and Khushboo Ejaz, D/o Ejaz Ahmed Khan, in South Asian Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “US Policy in Indian Ocean: Implications for Pakistan (1990-2014).”

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story