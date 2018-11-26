Five PhDs awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab University has awarded four PhDs to the scholars. Rubina Munir, daughter of Muhammad Munir, has been awarded a PhD in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Synthesis and Characterization of Benzopyridine Derivatives”, Warda Fatima, D/o Tanweer Azhar Quareshi, in microbiology and molecular genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Molecular Genetic Studies of Schizophrenia in Pakistani Families and Patients”, Rabia Faridi, D/o Nazar Ahmed Faridi, in molecular biology after approval of her thesis entitled “Molecular Characterization of Syndromic and Nonsyndromic Forms of Deafness Using Molecular Genetic Approaches ” and Khushboo Ejaz, D/o Ejaz Ahmed Khan, in South Asian Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “US Policy in Indian Ocean: Implications for Pakistan (1990-2014).”
