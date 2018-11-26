Photo exhibition

Islamabad : With the objective to highlight male role models and create a dialogue on gender equality in parenthood, the embassy of Sweden in collaboration with Shirakat – Partnership for Development and the Swedish Institute launched a photo exhibition at Centaurus Mall.

The fifteen fathers participating in the exhibition were selected through #PakistaniPapas photo contest on online and off-line embassy channels. The photos and captions explore how Pakistani fathers view their own male role in contrast to the traditional, stereotype parental role. By documenting themselves engaging in day-to-day activities such as combing their daughter’s hair, cooking and playing together and changing diapers, they wish to convey one key message: that they are highly motivated and determined to be actively present in their children’s lives. “We are here today to highlight fathers who are active and share responsibilities with their spouses. We are quite impressed by the good response of this competition as we received entries from across Pakistan”, said Swedish Ambassador, Ingrid Johansson.