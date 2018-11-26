Increasing exports

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently unveiled the four-pronged strategy to pull the country out of the financial crisis. The newly elected government has decided to take adequate steps to increase exports. Despite being rich in natural resources, our country is still failing to handle the export sector. The government can strengthen the sector through facilitating exporters and industrialists, thus enabling optimum performance of the sector. The government can achieve this result by providing uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity, as well as subsidy, to industrialists and exporters.

The government should also make a conscious effort to curb imports. There should be a blanket ban on the import of luxuries and people must be encouraged to buy domestic products. Strengthening domestic industries and increasing exports is the only way to pull the country out of the quagmire of loans.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt