NAB allows Nawaz to meet Shahbaz today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to meet opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif today (Monday) in Islamabad.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has made a request to NAB to meet his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is in custody of NAB. After getting permission Nawaz Sharif will hold meeting with Shahbaz Sharif today (Monday).

Earlier on Sunday, Shahbaz Sharif underwent a medical examination at a private hospital in the federal capital. Shahbaz Sharif’s CT scan report is expected to be received on Tuesday after which doctors will meet him again and brief him on his medical condition.

According to sources, after the report, the medical experts will put forth their recommendations regarding Shahbaz Sharif. A four-member medical board had earlier recommended that Shahbaz’ CT scan be conducted on an immediate basis after his blood report indicated signs of cancer returning. While the NAB sources said that Shahbaz will be flown back to Lahore on Tuesday.