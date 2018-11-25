Mill owners given deadline to start purchase of sugarcane crop

JHANG: Additional Cane Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Saturday gave November 30 deadline to mill owners to start purchase of sugarcane crop.

Addressing a special meeting with sugarcane farmers and mill owners’ representatives at his office, the DC warned a strict action against sugar mill owners if they violated their commitment of the crushing season.

He also took an undertaking from the mill owners’ representatives. Earlier, sugarcane growers of various areas of the district staged a demonstration outside the DC office against the delay in sugarcane crop crushing season.

They raised slogans against the district administration and mill owners and demanded the Punjab government authorities look into the mater. They said the delay in sugarcane crushing was affecting them badly.

Later, the DC summoned the sugar mills managements and asked them to start purchase of sugarcane crop from November 30 in the district.

POET LAID TO REST: Funeral prayer of renowned poet and social activist Safdar Saleem Sial was held on Saturday.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral. Sial was laid to rest in a graveyard at his village Godara Ahmedpur Sial.